Russian Su-35 Jet Performs Aerobatics in the Skies Over Istanbul

The Russian aircraft arrived in Turkey to take part in the second Teknofest airshow scheduled for 17-22 September.

The Russian Su-35 fighter jet and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft have performed stunts in the skies over Istanbul, the Anadolu new agency has reported.

An Su-35 flew for about 15 minutes, allowing the pilot to do some aerobatic manoeuvres. A Be-200, which was designed for aerial wildfire-fighting, performed afterwards.

Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the MAKS-2019 aviation and space show together with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.