Man Narrowly Escapes Being Hit by Crash Landing Light Aircraft

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA28 single-engine aircraft with two people on board crash-landed shortly after takeoff at the Boca Raton Airport, Florida, on 11 September.

A man who works for Jet Parts Inc aircraft maintenance nearly escaped being hit by a single-engine aircraft that crash-landed soon after takeoff at the Boca Raton Airport on Wednesday, WPTV has reported.

"I heard a loud boom and I thought it was a truck or something out here on I-95 like normal," Rick Seymore, an employee with Jet Parts Inc. said.

According to the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the pilot, identified as Dr Robert Eckelson, alerted the air traffic controllers that there was a problem shortly after takeoff. On his way back to the runway the pilot crash-landed on a parking lot behind a hangar owned by a maintenance company.

As a result of the accident, Eckelson had a nose trauma and was taken to hospital, while the other person on board was treated at the scene for a minor injury.