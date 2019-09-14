‘That’s a F**king Fail’: Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Arizona Tree

Hot air balloon travelers in Tucson, Arizona, saw their Wednesday trip come to an unfortunate end after the hot air-powered aircraft suddenly went out of control and came crashing down toward a tree.

Cellphone footage of the massive air travel fail was captured by local resident Anthony Iosue, who was quick to get in a couple laughs after witnessing the balloon's tragic end.

“You guys want to see a fail? This is a fail. That’s a f**king fail,” a chuckling Iosue says off-camera to viewers. “That is a fail if I’ve ever seen one. Oh s**t - that’s a tree … talk about a ride.”

It’s presently unclear just how the hot air balloon managed to get off course, and if any injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.