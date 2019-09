A group of Himalayan blue sheep have left netizens with their jaws on the floor after showing off their incredible gravity-defying ways during their recent ascent of an extremely steep cliff in China’s Valley of the Cats.

​Video captured by Imogene Cancellare, a conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, shows the sheep - which are actually a species of goat - casually and cooly maneuvering their way up the cliff.

“Blue sheep doing the impossible, per usual,” Cancellare’s accompanying video caption reads in part.

Forget Spider-Man, folks. It’s all about Spider-Sheep now.