Little Kittens Climb a Wall in a Strange Spider-Cat Competition

A healthy, medium-sized cat can jump about six times their length or over eight feet (2.5 metres) in a single leap thanks to strong muscles in their back legs, veterinarians say.

Small kittens have been captured on video while hopping and climbing on a wall that appeared to be a strange competition. A little spider-cat managed to reach a height of nearly six feet (two metres) and apparently won the competition when they froze for a second and slowly descended from the wall.

There could be many reasons for this behaviour, but one of the most likely is that the cats were simply exercising.