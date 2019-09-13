Little Kittens Climb a Wall in a Strange Spider-Cat Competition

Small kittens have been captured on video while hopping and climbing on a wall that appeared to be a strange competition. A little spider-cat managed to reach a height of nearly six feet (two metres) and apparently won the competition when they froze for a second and slowly descended from the wall.
There could be many reasons for this behaviour, but one of the most likely is that the cats were simply exercising.
2nd annual spider-cat competition pic.twitter.com/C6m7F5dQOk— Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 12, 2019
