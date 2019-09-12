Commercial Truck Veers Into Ditch, Catapults Onto Nearby Home

Canada’s Ontario Provincial Police closed off a portion of Highway 64 on Monday after a commercial truck - in a strange turn of events - landed on top of a house seconds after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Video shared on Facebook by Sharon Gauthier shows the moment in which the truck veers into a ditch, sending the attached trailer upwards and onto the roof of a nearby house. The footage, which was captured by Gauthier’s partner, Denis Lefebvre, on his dashcam on his drive home, also shows the truck getting snagged on utility pole wires.

Local news outlets indicate that no one was home at the time of the incident, and that neither of the occupants inside the commercial vehicle sustained any injuries. The unidentified 24-year-old driver, however, was later charged with careless driving, according to Bay Today.

Subsequent footage of the incident shows officials removing the truck from the home’s rooftop. According to a statement given to Viral Hog, the removal did not cause additional damage to the residence.