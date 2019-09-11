American Football Fan Tackles Garbage Can With Opposing Team’s Colors

For one Chicago Bears fan, seeing a garbage can that sported the colors of the Green Bay Packers was simply too much to handle.

In a statement to Viral Hog, the dedicated Bears fan indicated that the video was meant to capture his anticipation for the September 5 game between the teams.

"The long wait for Bears vs Packers had many fans excited. No one more than me,” reads the statement. “The point of this video is simple: Beat Green Bay!!! I was originally going for just a few laughs before this video took on a life of its own.”

Too bad the Packers took the win on Thursday, beating the Bears 10-3.