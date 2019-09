Scientists say that guarding possessions, such as food, mates and living areas, against other creatures is normal behaviour for dogs and animals that watch over their resources are more likely to survive in the wild.

A four-year-old Shiba Inu from Japan has been captured on video while protecting a tennis ball. The dog was growling, grumbling and snarling when the owner tried to take the ball away.

Such behaviour is considered to be normal as lots of dogs guard what they consider valuable, toys, bones or even their owners.