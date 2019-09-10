‘You Are F**king Welcome’: Delivery Man Gets Workout Carrying Heavy Package

Texan Brandon Klein recently discovered that an Amazon Prime purchase he’d shipped to his home proved to be a little too heavy for the local delivery man, who was caught on Klein’s front door surveillance camera dropping a couple f-bombs before quickly walking away.

— Brandon Klein (@realbklein) August 28, 2019

​“You are f**king welcome,” the unidentified delivery man says moments after visibly struggling to carry the package across Klein’s driveway and up the steps to his home. “F**king heat index of 110. God. … Damn. Need to go shopping more”

The sunglasses-wearing individual eventually walks back toward his truck, all the while continuing to mumble about the matter.

Klein wrote in an accompanying video caption that his 7-year-old child was the first to view the surveillance footage.