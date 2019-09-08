Cute Shiba Inu Puppies Wrestle Each Other

In this video, two Shiba Inu puppies engage in some rough and tumble play. Like all puppies, they need lots of activity, and it seems that this game suits them best.
There is nothing nicer than watching puppies play. If you look at how the dogs play, they chase each other, ride on the floor in a game fight, pick up objects with their mouths, pull, tear and shake them.
Pork Chop the golden retriever treats the baby in his family like a real sibling; why they sometimes squabble, you can tell that the two are best pals and really love each other.
It is not just people who like to throw small tennis balls over a net! Our four-legged friends also become really happy when they manage to catch this particular piece of sports equipment!
Deputies with Tennessee’s Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were in for quite a surprise this week after finding themselves face-to-face with local John Arnold, who, according to police, was “drunker than a bicycle” while riding his horse.
One cat from Lam Dong, Vietnam, came upon a new discovery on Monday - the cajón, a box-shaped percussion instrument invented in the late 1800s in Peru.
