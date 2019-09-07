‘Drunker Than a Bicycle’: Intoxicated US Man Caught Riding Horse From Liquor Store

— Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) September 5, 2019
Police were directed to Arnold after several local residents called officials about an individual who was riding a horse down a dark roadway late Tuesday. According to local news outlet Fox Chattanooga, a deputy spotted Arnold riding the horse down the middle of a road before suddenly slipping off the animal.
Arnold was ultimately arrested and charged with public intoxication. The horse was safely returned to Arnold’s family after the drunken incident.
A judge sentenced Arnold on Wednesday to three days in jail for putting himself, the horse and other drivers at risk.
