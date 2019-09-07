‘Drunker Than a Bicycle’: Intoxicated US Man Caught Riding Horse From Liquor Store

Deputies with Tennessee’s Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were in for quite a surprise this week after finding themselves face-to-face with local John Arnold, who, according to police, was “drunker than a bicycle” while riding his horse.

​Police were directed to Arnold after several local residents called officials about an individual who was riding a horse down a dark roadway late Tuesday. According to local news outlet Fox Chattanooga, a deputy spotted Arnold riding the horse down the middle of a road before suddenly slipping off the animal.

Arnold was ultimately arrested and charged with public intoxication. The horse was safely returned to Arnold’s family after the drunken incident.

A judge sentenced Arnold on Wednesday to three days in jail for putting himself, the horse and other drivers at risk.