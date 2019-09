It is not just people who like to throw small tennis balls over a net! Our four-legged friends also become really happy when they manage to catch this particular piece of sports equipment!

A tennis ball is, without a doubt, a real catch. But the wild instincts of dogs have not disappeared. Evolution may have hid their instincts deep inside - but it has not killed them completely.

Both of these golden retrievers want to play with the ball, but no one wants to concede. After getting tired they just fell asleep without releasing their favourite toy.