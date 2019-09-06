Silly Vietnamese Cat Confused by Cajón Sounds

One cat from Lam Dong, Vietnam, came upon a new discovery on Monday - the cajón, a box-shaped percussion instrument invented in the late 1800s in Peru.

Video shared with Viral Hog shows the curious cat cautiously approaching the musical instrument in an attempt to better understand where the sounds emitting from the device were coming from.

"The whole family was sitting and playing, singing and talking about this cat when he got closer to the cajón to listen,” the video’s filmer told the outlet in a statement. “It beats to the beat of cajón and the song, so funny."

Let’s hope this kitty doesn’t go too far into the instrument.