Providing dog-lovers with the perfect content, Facebook user Emily Blatta recently left netizens gushing with joy after uploading footage of a dog maneuvering on a scooter.

Although not seen on the footage, this pooch’s pawrents were reportedly keeping a steady eye on them from the comfort of their red convertible, according to Blatta.

If one thing is for certain, it’s that this four-legged Canadian fluffball is living its life to the fullest.