Cuteness Overload: Two Parrots Talking Like Humans

Indian Ringnecks are classified as parakeets due to their medium size and long gorgeous tails. Yet, the most correct terminology of all is Indian Ringneck Parrots.

Indian Ringneck parrots Fabio and Gabriel are brothers from the same parents born one year apart. The two parrots have been captured on video while talking to each other in English. The talkative birds can apparently pronounce phrases: "What are you doing? Being a parrot, what do you think? Good Morning, Gabriel. Let's do it together".

Indian Ringneck Parrots originally come from parts of Africa, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. These birds are known to be exceptional talkers and their vocabularies can consist of up to 250 words.