That's My Spot! Hilarious Golden Retriever Tries to Chase Audacious Cat Off its Favourite Pillow

A lazy cat occupied the spot where this golden retriever sleeps, so the doggo had to chase the pesky cat away. It turned out to be quite a feat though - the cat had no intention of leaving its comfy pillow, so the dog had to move it by force.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Those two 😂 . . . . . . #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #doggo #happy #sunday #puppies #goldenretrievertoday #dog_features #pupflix #puppyoftheday #adorable #pupfluencer #petsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dog #puppy #golden #cute #doglover #animals #pet #icanteven #barked #goldenretrievers #chiensduquebec #doggo #cutedogs #funnydogs
All comments
Show new comments (0)