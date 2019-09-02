A funny little female caramel jag was captured on video while slithering towards a camera wearing a wizard's hat. Missy the carpet python that lives in Australia is famous for wearing tiny hats made of polymer clay. According to the owner of the snake, Missy "barely acknowledges their [hats] presence".
Missy says good morning 😊 • • 🧡 The hats are made by myself out of polymer clay, and they stay on her head because the unbaked clay is slightly sticky and allows them to grip. Missy is not distressed at all by the hats, and barely acknowledges their presence. I hope you enjoy and for more follow me @missy.noodle 🧡 • • • • #snake#python#carameljag#snakes#cutesnakes#snakelovers#animals#carpetpython#snakesofinstagram#pythonsofinstagram#babysnakes#pythons#coastalpython#cute#petsofinstagram#aussielife#polymerclay#snakeswithhats#wizardhat#wizard#harrypotter#wizardsnake#snakevideo#fireplace#winter
