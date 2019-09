People adore cats and are always happy to pet them, but what about our closest relatives in the animal kingdom? Looks like other primates also like felines and will show their affection in the most crazy way just to prove they are just like us!

A monkey from the Thai province of Rayong, who decided it desperately needed to have its own pet stole a small kitten to care for. The macaque dragged the poor feline across Klaeng District, while people shouted at the thief to release the cat.

Luckily, the monkey let the cat go, and now the little guy is safe from its iron grip of love.