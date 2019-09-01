Let Me Rescue You! Shiba Inu Puppy Tries to Set Another Dog Free

Dogs can easily play with their own tails but if there is a leash in sight - be prepared to watch a funny game, especially if you have a restless puppy to walk with.

A video recently uploaded to an Instagram account dedicated to the Japanese breed of hunting dog, Shiba Inu, shows two dogs - a puppy and an adult dog, perhaps the puppy's parent - during a walk on the seashore.

The puppy appears to be a bit disappointed with the fact that the other dog can't run freely around because of being on a leash. Then the little one starts pulling the leash with its teeth as if trying to set the adult dog free.