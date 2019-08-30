Golden Retriever Gets Piggyback Ride From Playmate

View this post on Instagram
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
Golden Retrievers Olive and Gracie recently got into a bit of an odd situation during playtime, which left one of the gals essentially going for a brief piggyback ride after winding up on her sister’s back.
Never change, you Colorado gals. Never change.
