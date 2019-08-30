Elephant in the Room? Golden Retriever Undergoes Hilarious Transformation With Help of Googly Eyes

A video of a golden retriever from Oregon named Scout left social media users in stitches after his owner glued a pair of googly eyes to the doggy's bum. This simple trick made Scout's rear appear to look like an elephant's face with his wiggling tail resembling an elephant's trunk. The owner should have probably attached a pair of big flappy ears to make the resemblance uncanny. In any case, the doggy seems to be perfectly fine with its new role.
