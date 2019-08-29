Colorado Couple Uses Baseball Bat to Fight Off Bear Invasion

A couple fought off a mother bear and her cub with punches and a baseball bat after the animals broke into their home on Zurich Drive in Pine, Colorado, on Monday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Jon Johnson, 71, and his wife, George Ann Field, were watching TV when they heard noises and went upstairs to find out what was happening. As the man turned a corner into the kitchen, he saw the mother bear and her cub eating bread there. The mother bear attacked Johnson in what he later described as a boxing match. He punched the bear and his wife struck it with a baseball bat several times until the bears ran away. Johnson suffered cuts and scratches to his face, chest and both arms but was not seriously injured. His wife was not injured.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers searched for the bears until about midnight Monday. When the dog team found the bear, it was euthanized in accordance with the local wildlife policy. The cub was not found.
This is SCARY! A bear and her two cubs break into a couple's home in Pine... the bears attack a man, while his wife chases them out with a baseball bat! Full story on @KDVR @channel2kwgn. pic.twitter.com/a5sdO3V9la— Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) August 28, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)