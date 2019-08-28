Hilarious Training: Two Corgis Mismatched While Running on Treadmill

Two Corgi pups have been captured on video in a gym in Ziyang, China. The dogs were supposed to run on a treadmill, and while the first one was responsibly accomplishing the task, the second one was apparently cheating, standing on the edge of the device. Either the dog was too lazy to do the exercise, or it was just working out one leg at a time.
Under socialism, both of these dogs would be paid the same. pic.twitter.com/81bM3NKgVz— Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) August 27, 2019
