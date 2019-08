Veterinarians say that our pets can eat many of the fruits and vegetables we usually eat, like apples, apricots, bananas, mangoes, and oranges, as well as watermelons and pineapples.

An adorable Golden Retriever puppy called Eli from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has been captured on video while eating its first banana. The little pup has apparently enjoyed the treat, happily chewing the fruit (that is botanically a berry).

Despite the fact that dogs can easily eat lots of types of fruit, it is not recommended to give them lemons, limes, and grapefruit.