Blood-Chilling Moment Two People Fall into River as Bridge Collapses in Turkey Caught on Camera

Torrential rains swept the Turkish town of Terme over the weekend, causing damage to a local bridge, which, as the town authorities believe, resulted in it collapsing.

The blood-curdling moment when a bridge collapsed in Turkey's Samsun province was caught on CCTV cameras on 26 August. The bridge over the Terme stream suddenly gave way, taking two passers-by and a parked minibus into the water.

23 Ağustos 2019 tarihiyle başlayan Allah Terme gerginliği.. Tüm vatandaşlarımıza geçmiş olsun pic.twitter.com/hrmlN5ZiAw — krali (@aliikaanaydn) August 26, 2019

​According to the mayor, the two people received minor injuries in the incident. The minibus was also damaged due to the fall.

The mayor said that the bridge was actually closed, but locals were using it anyway.

Earlier, the area was hit by heavy rains that apparently caused critical damage to the bridge.