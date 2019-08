A driver in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, recently got a firsthand experience in just how damaging a hail storm can be for a vehicle - especially the windshield.

“I was driving home from work and was caught in a big hail storm,” the video’s filmer told Viral Hog in a statement. “I had to pull over once the windshield of my car was shattered.”

However, this driver wasn’t the only individual to experience some losses during the storm. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, golf ball and baseball-sized hail pummeled hundreds of vehicles and crops.