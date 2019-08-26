Mealtime Manoeuvres: Little Shiba Inu Does Most Adorable Thing While Eating

A tiny Shiba Inu puppy from Japan has been captured on video while eating from his bowl of food. The little pup got so excited during the process that he started to lean forward into his food bowl resulting in its hind legs coming off the floor.
Dogs are often so fascinated by a bowl of food, chomping away happily that they suddenly find themselves upside down.
＊ ＊ ＊ 🐶🍎家にきたばかりのぼくだよ！この頃は食べながら腕立てしちゃってたんだ！ ＊ ＊ 🙎♀️主人がこの動画をツイッターに投稿したらかなりの反響があったみたいで、いろんなメディアさんが紹介してくださりました🍎 ＊ ＊ 最近食欲がなく家族も心配していましたが、この動画を見るとなんだか元気が出てくるんです＊ 食欲もだいぶ回復してきました。心配してくださった方ありがとうございます🙇♀️💦 ＊ ＊ #りんご郎 #柴犬好きな人と繋がりたい #柴犬マニア #いぬすたぐらむ #犬のいる暮らし #柴犬 #柴犬部 #柴犬りんご郎#いぬバカ#shiba#shibainu#赤柴 #三重柴部 #りんご郎成長記録#しばすたぐらむ#柴犬の癒し#三重柴犬 #柴犬友達募集中 #柴犬好きさんと繋がりたい #子犬 #こいぬ #puppy🐶 #柴犬子犬 #腕立て
