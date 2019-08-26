Mealtime Manoeuvres: Little Shiba Inu Does Most Adorable Thing While Eating

Little puppies just lose control sometimes when they get excited and animated, in a very literal way.

A tiny Shiba Inu puppy from Japan has been captured on video while eating from his bowl of food. The little pup got so excited during the process that he started to lean forward into his food bowl resulting in its hind legs coming off the floor.

Dogs are often so fascinated by a bowl of food, chomping away happily that they suddenly find themselves upside down.