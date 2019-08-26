Try-Not-to-Yawn Challenge From Golden Retriever

Yawning is often referred to as "contagious behaviour", but apparently it's not only caused by seeing someone yawn – just thinking about it or reading about yawning can sometimes also be enough to make one do it.

A golden retriever from Boston, Massachusetts has been captured on video while yawning - and it's almost impossible to stop yourself from doing the same when you watch the video!

A recent study has discovered that yawns are contagious between humans and dogs and that yawns spread between pups similar to how they are transmitted between humans. The phenomenon usually appears in dogs after puppyhood - or among people after the age of four or five years old.