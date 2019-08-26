Register
    Try-Not-to-Yawn Challenge From Golden Retriever

    © Blogger photo. goldenhula_finnstagram/screenshot
    Yawning is often referred to as "contagious behaviour", but apparently it's not only caused by seeing someone yawn – just thinking about it or reading about yawning can sometimes also be enough to make one do it.

    A golden retriever from Boston, Massachusetts has been captured on video while yawning - and it's almost impossible to stop yourself from doing the same when you watch the video!

    A recent study has discovered that yawns are contagious between humans and dogs and that yawns spread between pups similar to how they are transmitted between humans. The phenomenon usually appears in dogs after puppyhood - or among people after the age of four or five years old.

    hump daAaAay 🐪🐫🐪

    More videos

    • Last update: 19:00 25.08.2019
      19:00 25.08.2019

      When You Are So Bored: Siberian Husky Chases Its Tail

      An animal chasing its own tale, also called whirling, is natural behaviour often observed among various species of predators. According to specialists, tail chasing is a form of playing that young hunters engage in when they have free time.

    • Last update: 14:30 25.08.2019
      14:30 25.08.2019

      Hello Doggie! Shiba Inu Pops Up Out of Window

      Incredibly cute and good-natured Shiba Inu dogs have become very famous all over the world and continue to be the most popular companion pups in Japan.

    • A dog in a park
      Last update: 07:30 25.08.2019
      07:30 25.08.2019

      Who Walks Who? A Golden Retriever Puppy Takes Its Owner for a Stroll

      We are all human, after all, and dog owners are not an exception. If you don't feel like going for a walk with your dog, watch this funny video to get inspired and maybe find a new way to get yourself out.

    • A dog and a cat by the window
      Last update: 19:00 24.08.2019
      19:00 24.08.2019

      What's Up, Dear? Shiba Inu Looks Confused About Cat's Meows

      It is not very common to see a dog and a cat playing together or sitting quietly next to each other. However, moments of friendship and even empathy between these animals are not that rare.

