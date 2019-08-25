When You Are So Bored: Siberian Husky Chases Its Tail

An animal chasing its own tale, also called whirling, is natural behaviour often observed among various species of predators. According to specialists, tail chasing is a form of playing that young hunters engage in when they have free time.

A funny little Siberian husky from Finland has been captured on video while chasing its tail. The dog made several rounds until it finally accomplished its seemingly impossible task.

Dogs are social pets and there’s nothing they like more than receiving attention and love from their owners. If a pup sees that by chasing its own tail it will get attention from its owner, the behaviour is much more likely to go on.