Hello Doggie! Shiba Inu Pops up out of Window

Incredibly cute and good-natured Shiba Inu dogs have become very famous all over the world and continue to be the most popular companion pups in Japan.

A red sesame Shiba Inu pup has been captured on video while looking out of the window, decorated with stuffed animals. The dog popped up after reacting to a person attracting its attention. The marvellous and adorable puppy has immediately melted viewers' hearts.

The breed is named after its past as a hunting dog in a mountainous region of Japan; “Shiba” means “brushwood” (referring either to the brush in the hills or to the dog’s red colour) in Japanese, and “Inu” means “dog”.