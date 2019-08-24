What's Up, Dear? Shiba Inu Looks Confused About Cat's Meows

It is not very common to see a dog and a cat playing together or sitting quietly next to each other. However, moments of friendship and even empathy between these animals are not that rare.

A video posted on Instagram earlier this month shows an Akita dog and a cat sitting by the window. Most likely, the cat has seen a bird or a fly and is so excited about it that it can't react quietly.

The dog looks confused about these meows and places its paw on the cat's back as if trying to ask "hey, what's happened? Can I help you?"