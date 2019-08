Fritz Mortimer, the dentist-hating pooch from Salt Lake City, Utah, recently gave his hooman Bret the coldest of shoulders after he was forced to undergo a teeth cleaning.

“Fritz, look at me. I’m sorry I took you to the dentist … You won’t even look at me,” Bret tells Fritz, whose gaze is firmly set out the front passenger window. “I’m so sorry, Fritz. … Come on buddy, just look at me once.”

This fed-up pooch did not give in - not even after Bret handed out a couple head and neck scratches.

You’ve been warned hooman: this is what you get after dental appointments.