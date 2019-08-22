Unique at Birth: Meet Garlic, the First Cloned Kitten

Plans to clone a kitten were first announced last year, with biotechnology specialists saying that cloning of the feline would be in accordance with the technology used on Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Chinese company Sinogene Biotechnology announced on Monday that it had succeeded in cloning a cat. Named Garlic, the kitten was born from the embryo of a surrogate mother.

"The kitten named Garlic was born on July 21st in a laboratory of the biotechnology company Sinogene. He was born from an embryo of a surrogate mother. Garlic has been verified as a cloned cat by third-party verification agencies and is currently in good health," the general manager of Sinogene, Wang Jidong, said as quoted by the China Science and Technology Daily.

According to specialists, the cloning of the cat was carried out using similar technology to that used during the cloning of Dolly the sheep in 1996.