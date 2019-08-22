US Cop Gets Sprayed After Helping Struggling Skunk

Officer McGinty with Massachusetts’ Cambridge Police Department got the short end of the stick this week after he wound up getting sprayed moments after removing a yogurt cup stuck on a skunk’s head.

“While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers),” reads a statement from the department. “Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty’s vehicle.”

Sometimes being the good cop really doesn’t pay off like you think it might.