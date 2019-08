The kayakers were out between Miners Beach and Mosquito Beach at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan, sailing near cliffs that can reach up to 200 feet high.

A group of kayakers were paddling in Lake Superior, Michigan, when a massive section of a cliff fell into the water just 50 feet away from them.

ViralHog, the company that uploaded the video to its YouTube account, quoted one of the kayakers' guides as saying that the moment captured on video would change the way he kayaks.