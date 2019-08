If you don't have enough fears in your life, here is another one, reptiles have apparently learned how to climb over obstacles. What will we see next? Will crocodiles learn to fly?

An alligator has been captured on video while scaling a chain-link fence at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. The astonishing video has already gained more than 300,000 views.

According to officials from the Naval Air Station, they don’t intend on removing the reptile from the base unless it poses a danger to local residents.