Incoming Storm Sends Mattresses Tumbling into Nearby Pool

When a movie night under the stars turns into a disaster under the stars.

A weekend movie night quickly went downhill in Colorado on Saturday after a storm blew into town, taking with it dozens of air mattresses that locals brought to the outdoor event.

Robb Manes, owner of the video, told Viral Hog in a statement that he was lounging around a nearby pool when he spotted the tumbling mattresses. “Apparently they were setting up for a ‘movie night under the stars’ with pillows and mattresses, and then a storm rolled in,” he said.

Guess next time it might be better to just enjoy the movie from the comfort of a vehicle?