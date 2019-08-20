Date Time: Golden Retriever Enjoys Evening on Boat

Golden Retriever Bennie has been captured on video while lying in a boat at Indian Lake Shores, Rhode Island, the US. The dog is apparently in a good mood, just relaxing and smiling at the owner, enjoying the quiet evening on the water. According to the owner, the Golden Retriever is "super patient, romantic (loves belly rubs), and a very, very good boy".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie - That's amore.” ~ Dean Martin 🌘✨💙 @puffinandbennie
All comments
Show new comments (0)