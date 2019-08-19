Electric Scooter Enthusiast Takes New Craze to the Next Level

View this post on Instagram
dc the best city in the world..shout out @zayy.bandz aka scooter gleesh ☄️ 🎧 @dontoliver - no idea
Presumably wanting to avoid having to stand for the duration of the ride, one innovative commuter from Washington, DC, opted to show off his skills by creating himself a sitdown version of the ever popular electric scooters.
Appearing to not have a care in the world, this local man effortlessly guides his scooter through the streets of the nation’s capital, all while sitting atop a chair that’s strategically placed on the scooter’s deck.
Whatever shall he do next? Attach a park bench?
All comments
Show new comments (0)