Electric Scooter Enthusiast Takes New Craze to the Next Level

Presumably wanting to avoid having to stand for the duration of the ride, one innovative commuter from Washington, DC, opted to show off his skills by creating himself a sitdown version of the ever popular electric scooters.

Appearing to not have a care in the world, this local man effortlessly guides his scooter through the streets of the nation’s capital, all while sitting atop a chair that’s strategically placed on the scooter’s deck.

Whatever shall he do next? Attach a park bench?