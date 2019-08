Tampa fishing guide Rob Gorta was fishing for Tarpon off the coast of St. Petersburg, Flordia when he was attacked by a crazy shark.

A giant hammerhead shark has been captured on video while trying to steal a 180lb tarpon out the fisherman's hands. The predator was chasing the fish around the edge of the boat for several minutes before the man had no choice but to release the tarpon.

Rob Gorta tried to film the shark underwater, shouting "he just took it out of my hands, he just took it out of my hands".