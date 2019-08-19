Miraculous Transformation: Adorable Shiba 'Bunny' Melts Instagram Users' Hearts

If you are a 'dog person' who also happens to love bunnies and you think about getting yourself both pets, a Shiba Inu could be a perfect deal - if you don't believe it, just watch this video.

A cute Shiba Inu boy named Uni has brightened up the day of his subscribers in his latest video published on his official page on Instagram. In the video, the doggy's owner gently squeezed Uni's ears to make them look bunny ears. Apparently, Uni did not mind his new role as a cute rabbit, looking into the camera attentively with his incredible eyes.

The commentators adored Uni's transformation, christening the doggy Uni-rabbit. Others compared the doggy to a squirrel. But all of them agreed that Uni, regardless of what animal he looks like, is exceptionally cute.