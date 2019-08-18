When You Are Not That Smart: Little Samoyed Tries to Get out

Our favourite pets couldn't be sweeter, even though they aren't precisely the brightest crayon in the box.

A little Samoyed puppy with a thick, white, double-layer coat tries to get through a window in order to go outside. The fluffy dog doesn't realise though that the window has already been open the whole time.

Samoyeds, the smiling sledge pups, were bred for work in the world’s coldest locales. The breed takes its name from the Samoyedic peoples of Siberia, where temperatures of -60 degrees Celsius are common. The dogs' famous white coat is thick enough to protect against such severe conditions.