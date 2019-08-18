Shadow Hunter: How to Control a Penguin

As sociable animals, penguins like to communicate with people. They play with sunbeams, try to catch a ball, and even follow shadows.

A funny penguin in the zoo has chosen the shadow of a visitor’s hand as an object to be hunted. An extremely funny video that was allegedly captured at an Australian zoo shows a little penguin trying to catch an elusive object.

Penguins lost the ability to fly millions of years ago, but their strong flippers and streamlined figures make them very proficient swimmers. They are the quickest swimming and deepest diving species of any birds and can stay underwater up to 20 minutes at a time.