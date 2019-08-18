Why Won't You Play With Me? Charming Golden Retriever Pup Attempts to Befriend Cat

An Instagram video posted by goldengirlsailor shows a golden retriever pup's hilarious attempt to make friends with a cat. The pooch's tactics to buddy up with the kitty included bowing, sprawling in front of it and wiggling its tail. However, the doggy seems to know better than approach the cat too closely, probably for fear of being scratched.
The kitty, for its part, seems absolutely perplexed by the doggy's behaviour, staring blankly at its quirky befriending ritual totally motionless. Hopefully, the two hit it off after all.
