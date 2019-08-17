Hunger is No Joke: Seagull Devours Baby Shark

A particularly hungry seagull in Ocean City, New Jersey has been caught on video eating nothing short of a baby shark. Despite plenty of opportunities to snatch other food at the beach, the bird decided to plunge into the water to retrieve its sharp-toothed lunch. The seabird swallowed its prey whole, absolutely unperturbed by the fact that it had just consumed one of the ocean's most dangerous predators. The gull was lucky, however, that the shark's mommy wasn’t around.
