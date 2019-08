For the vast majority of creatures great and small, sweet, juicy berries are an irresistible temptation. And why should they refuse? Animals don't count calories, and there's no harm in munching on strawberries and raspberries, if you're quick enough to get them before the other animals do. So for nature's slowpokes, fruit can be a rare treat.

As pets, tortoises have been popular for a long time. It is interesting to watch them; they live long enough, recognise their owners and aren't quite as slow as you'd think.

In this video, a tiny turtle takes delight in eating a strawberry bigger than its head.