Many people say that their dogs completely ignore the TV. Others, on the contrary, argue that their dogs are often attracted to by what is happening on the screen.

Aside from the odd Wildlife Channel special, most canines couldn't care less about TV. Not this little golden retriever, however. The dog is staring with rapt attention as what appears to be a soap opera.

Perhaps his mum will come along and tell him not to sit too close to the screen.