While many children and plenty adults adore their feline companions, cats are considerably less positive about their time-honoured canine rivals.
This grey cat isn't energetic enough to fend off the unwelcome intruders.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Iron patience and tolerance of the little ones 😂⠀ ⠀ Tag your friends 👇⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #Dogoftheday #dogstagram #dogs_of_world #doggos #doggies #dogsdaily #dogworld #dogsofficialdog #dogdaily #dogsoftheday #dogslovers #puppie #puppielove #puppies_of_instagram #puppiesdaily #puppiesoftheday #puppiesinstagram #puppies ⠀
All comments
Show new comments (0)