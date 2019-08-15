‘That’s Cool’: Husky Takes Ride on Motorcycle

View this post on Instagram
An adorable, motorcycle-riding Husky shocked and amazed locals recently after they spotted the four-legged fur ball riding pillion, outfitted with his own riding helmet and goggles.
Could this pup be Sox, the hog-riding Husky who earlier this year was at the center of truly paw-dropping footage that showed him and his hooman riding through the streets of Las Vegas?
The world may never know - at least, that is, until Sox’s hooman drops the next Insta post.
All comments
Show new comments (0)