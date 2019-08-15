All golden retrievers love a good soak - they were bred to bring dead birds back to hunters in Britain's bogs, so a game of fetch by the lake should be as easy as a walk in the park... or should it?

Sometimes the thrill of getting something you really really want can lead you to completely ignore the obstacles that may stand in your way. But safety should always come first! One dog found this out the hard way.

In this video, a golden retriever races past his Corgi friend to win a game of fetch, but whacks his head on a mooring post for boats. Undeterred, he manages to grab the toy from the body of water and start swimming back with it.